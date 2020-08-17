Zee group, Flipkart extend support to TS in Covid fight

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Contributions from various organisations to the State government continue to support the latter in its fight against the pandemic.

The representatives of media and entertainment group Zee Entertainment Group on Monday formally handed over 20 ambulances and 4,000 PPE kits to the Telangana in the presence of Minister KT Rama Rao here. The contributions were in line with the company’s national level corporate social responsibility drive in fight against Covid.

Similarly, e-commerce giant Flipkart in association with its NGO partner Give India, donated 50,000 PPE coveralls with show covers to the State government. Minister Rama Rao appreciated the gestures of both the companies supporting the State government in its fight against Covid.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .