Zee Telugu joins fight against Covid-19

Published: 12:06 am 9:13 pm

Extending a helping hand to the Telangana government in its fight against coronavirus, Zee Telugu has pledged to donate PPE kits, masks and other critical medical equipment to the authorities and other frontline workers. This is part of a larger initiative of the Zee Network to donate equipment in 10 cities across India.

As many as 4,000 PPE kits and 16 ambulances will be donated to State government in this regard.

Zee Network is also supporting other State governments in the country by donating 200 ambulances, 40,000 PPE kits, 100 portable ICUs and 6,00,000 daily meals for over 10,000 migrants across the nation, for a period of one month. The cities include: Noida, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai.

Apart from this, Zee Telugu has also provided a monetary aid of Rs 35 lakhs to nearly 400 families of daily wage workers from all the 16 television shows, to make them financial immune to face the adversity caused from coronavirus.

Additionally, during the first phase of the lockdown, employees of Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu donated a sum of Rs 1.5 lakhs for the immediate relief of television daily wage workers.

