Zee Telugu to celebrate Karthika Masam

Celebrating Karthika Masam, Zee Telugu curated a special showcase ‘Sar Sarle Ennenno Ankuntam – Anni Jaruguthaya Enti?’ as a treat to their ardent fans.

The auspicious festivity brought together artistes across the Telugu small screen industry under one roof to celebrate amidst spectacular songs, dance and merriment. Tune in to celebrate Karthika Masam with Zee Kutumbam November 24 at 6 pm.

A magnificent affair with the presence of several celebrities such as Nagababu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Pradeep Machiraju, Dhethadi Harika, Chammak Chandra, Kirak RP, Dhanraj, Venu and many other.

The special day is hosted by Pradeep, Zee Telugu viewers’ all-time favourite anchor. Audiences cheer to the tunes of the romantic performance by Pradeep and Dhethadi Harika on ‘Kundanap Bomma’ from Ye Maya Chesave movie, and Anasuya Bharadwaj’s performance on ‘Rangamma’ from Rangasthalam. Chammak Chandra, Kirak RP, Dhanraj and Venu’s amusing acts make the viewers roll on the floor with laughter.

The jamboree includes an exceptional Pandu – Aqsa Khan’s performance on MJ fusion with classical beats. Chitti master’s crew charms the viewers with a fighting fusion performance from ‘Magadheera’ along with the famous dialogue ‘Okkokkadiga Kaadu…’ followed by satirical songs.

Don’t miss the wonders of entertainment unfold on ‘Sar Sarle Ennenno Ankuntam – Anni Jaruguthaya Enti?’ on Sunday, exclusively on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD!