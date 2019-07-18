Zee Telugu’s new show Suryakantham to go on-air

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Consistent with its track record of showcasing path-breaking shows, Zee Telugu aims to take a quantum leap in the show narratives with the launch of Suryakantham.Womanhood is laced with many complexities imposed by culture, society and familial responsibilities and many times by self-inflicted fear. But, the one who faces harsh realities and emerges triumphant is truly a strong woman.

Zee Telugu’s upcoming fiction offering Suryakantham sketches the life of one such woman, Surya, who overcomes hardships and fights fearlessly to become an invincible man of the house. Suryakantham is about the tomboyish girl named Surya. Under unexpected circumstances, she gets married to Chaitanya who is quite opposite to her.

Though he finds it difficult to accept her, he eventually falls in love with her. Unlike the usual portrayal of the women characters, the leading lady is happy-go-lucky, kind, gutsy with her attitude on her sleeve.

Suryakantham is played by Anusha Hegde who previously mesmerised the viewers with her acting in Ninne Pelladatha. Chaitanya is played by Prajwal PD who has an immense fan following through Muthyala Muggu.Suryakantham will replace Zee Telugu’s top-rated show Muthyala Muggu and shall telecast from July 22 at 9:30 pm.