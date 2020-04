By | Published: 11:13 pm

New Delhi: ZEE5, the OTT platform of entertainment major Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), on Friday announced launch of ZEE5 Kids.

ZEE5 Kids would have a repertoire of over 4,000 hours of entertainment content, encompassing varied genres, languages, formats and age-group based curations for kids and is free for all users.

It would have a library spread across multiple languages — Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Bhojpuri.