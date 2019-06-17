Zeenat Aman aboard Panipat

By | Published: 5:30 pm

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has joined the cast of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, announced the makers.

Aman will have a special appearance in the film where she will essay the feisty character of Sakina Begum. Sakina led the province of Hoshiyarganj and lived within the confines of her kingdom, away from the politics of the region and played an important part in the battle of Panipat when the Peshwas turned to her for help, a statement read.

“It is an absolute honour and a fan moment to be directing Zeenat ji. What is most fascinating about her is her humility despite all the stardom,” Gowariker said.

Interestingly, Gowariker co-stared alongside Aman in Anant Balani’s 1989 mystery film Gawaahi. The 67-year-old actor will begin shooting by the end of this week. The Sunita Gowariker production also features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Panipat is scheduled to release on December 6.

