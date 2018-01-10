Zero admissions in 50 pvt degree colleges

By | Published: 1:37 am

Hyderabad: Academics in the private degree colleges have hit a new low with nearly 50 private degree colleges across the State recording zero admissions. This meant not even a single student has taken an admission in these colleges which were allotted to them through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2017.

This apart, more than 150 private degree colleges have registered admissions less than 25 per cent. To run the show, colleges have to attract at least 50 per cent intake in each course. Due to lack of admissions, these colleges are now on the verge of closure.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has already directed all the State universities to either close or merge courses that have less than 25 per cent of admissions, with the nearest college.

This academic year, more than 2.25 lakh seats have been filled in over 1,100 degree colleges across the State while a whopping 1.70 lakh seats have gone vacant.

The TSCHE intends to close down about 350 colleges this year which have registered poor admissions and accordingly talks would be held with managements.

A senior official said even though there was no requirement of degree colleges in some mandals, successive governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State have accorded permission.

“This has resulted in the mushrooming of colleges and quality going down. With zero or poor admissions, the college managements are facing huge financial burden. Steps are now being taken to improve collegiate education,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Government Recognised Degree & PG College Managements Association took objections to the plans of TSCHE to close down 350 colleges.

The Association President G Ramana Reddy in a press statement said colleges were providing quality education at an affordable fee besides providing employment to many people.