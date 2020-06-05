Zero tolerance against sale of spurious seeds: Telangana DGP

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Thursday asked District Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and District Agriculture Officers to take stringent legal action with immediate effect to contain the menace of spurious seeds in the State.

As per directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the DGP, along with Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy held a video conference with all District Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and District Agriculture Officers on measures to be taken to control sale of spurious seeds with the onset of monsoon.

The DGP instructed all field level police officers to have zero tolerance against offenders involved in production, distribution and sale of spurious seeds by booking cases under Preventive Detention (PD) Act. So far, 13 cases under PD Act have been initiated against spurious seed offenders in the State. The field police officers have been instructed to develop a system of sources for identification of the activities of offenders in real time and initiate legal action against every offender.

Police officers at each police station level should open history sheets against the offenders and mount surveillance on a regular basis. The officers were also directed to take legal action against entire network of offenders involved in financing, manufacturing, distribution, transport and sale of spurious seeds in each case. The databases of criminal networks of the offenders should be maintained at the district and State level, he added.

