Zest for staying stronger and fitter

By | Published: 8:06 pm 8:09 pm

Had this fitness guru not been in the athletic world, he would’ve succumbed to his upscale corporate job. Before crossing the threshold of CrossFit, Rishikesh Kumar made peace with a steady life. Little did he know that his academic background wasn’t a hurdle anymore, and after various experiences which involved him becoming a fitness wizard to his colleagues, Rishikesh dabbled into the world of nutrition and fitness.

As the CEO and Founder of Xtraliving Pvt Ltd, his purpose is to achieve that subtle stability between the right workout and right diet and make one become leaner, fitter and stronger every day.

“I still vaguely remember how a colleague had come up to me with critical health issues starting from cholesterol and anxiety. I had advised him to tackle things in a way that it could help him in the long run. And after efficaciously following a fitness regimen, he is now a part of marathon running. This is what electrifies me, I want to change the pattern, and teach people about the paybacks of a healthy nutritious way of life. X60 is the first fitness studio in Hyderabad to bring this global phenomenon CrossFit, to your doorstep. It is a way of life, a brand that reflected my philosophy brilliantly. After experiencing and several studies later, the only thing that is obligatory to stay healthy is to get back to basics -starting from functional exercises, and eating fresh healthy food and getting adequate rest,” says Rishikesh.

CrossFit focuses on relentlessly varying strength and conditioning exercises that work on every muscle of the body. Elements from high-intensity interval training, weightlifting and other exercise forms are fused into every CrossFit routine. Driven by data, one’s performance in the programme is measured by keeping track of scores and records. It fosters healthy competition and provides unprecedented motivation, both absolutely essential to ensure continuity and stamina. It’s the quickest and most practical way to achieve better strength, stamina and agility.

Apart from his usual training sessions, Rishikesh focuses on educating and empowering girls across the city. As a part of his new project in collaboration with the State Government, the fitness aspirant aims to train young girls by addressing issues related to nourishing food and fitness. The campaign is said to be one of the biggest comprising of 1.2 crore participants.

“With the help of international athletes, we want to demonstration the importance of sports, and bring a culture that efficiently engages with healthy eating habits and make fitness accessible to everyone,” signs off Rishikesh.

