Zesty Morning breakfast serves authenticity and craftsmanship

By | Published: 5:35 pm

To enhance the breakfast experience, ITC Hotels have come up with a – Zesty Morning breakfast; a caringly selected and mindfully prepared breakfast experience that contemplates various aspects that makes one’s first meal of the day, wholesome.

It is available at all Pavilions (all-day dining restaurant) from 7 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. Composite breakfast stations offers diverse options. Conscious Cereals is a programme that aims to enrich the ubiquitous process of consuming cereal for breakfast through the inclusion of ancient, forgotten grains that provide to the body, the fiber it needs.

Then there are alternate milks and a pavilion juicery that provides you with a wide variety of juices.

Pavilions have made micro greens available to be made into a full breakfast meal by turning it into a composite breakfast salad station called Living Grid.

It also offers a choice of flavoured yogurts, toasted nuts, puffed grains, homemade granolas, fresh fruit and fruit purees, that allow for guests to customise their own breakfast bowls. Some other must experience stations at our Zesty mornings breakfast initiative are Local Love, North Indian Signatures, South Indian Delicacies, Western Griddle.

