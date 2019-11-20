Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha seeks land for new libraries in Sangareddy

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Sangareddy: Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha president P Narhari Reddy on Wednesday said the organisation had sought allocation of land from the district administration for construction of libraries at seven mandal headquarters that were created after the re-organisation of mandals in Telangana State.

Addressing the general body meeting of the Grandhalaya Samstha of Sangareddy district, Reddy said they would start the ground works of library buildings once the land is allotted. Funds for the construction will be obtained from Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata to start the works of the new buildings.

The general body passed its annual budget for the financial year 2019-20 with Rs 1 crore as annual expenditure. Reddy said the Samstha would spend the budget for purchasing books, maintenance of libraries and its building.

Elaborating various initiatives taken during the past year for the benefit of the readers, the president said that they had digitised numerous books, and made internet available in the libraries for readers. The books pertaining to competitive examinations and others have also been made available at the libraries in the district, he said. Samstha members Kumar Goud, Ale Srikanth, Ramachandra Rao, Vittal, Nerandi Mallamma, Secretary of the Library, Vasundar and others were present.

