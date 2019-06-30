Zilla Parishad vice chairperson resigned, detained in Asifabad

By | Published: 4:36 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The district’s Zilla Parishad Chairperson-elect Koneru Krishna Rao resigned from the post and ZPTC as well following instructions from the top leadership of TRS for his role in the assault against a female forest range officer, on Sunday. Later, he and his henchman were detained for their involvement in the incident.

Krishna, brother of Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa and ZPTC member of Kaghaznagar mandal, drew flak for leading a mob that thrashed the forest officer and others from the forest department for taking up cultivation in 20 hectares land at Kotha Sarsala village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Sunday morning. The entire incident was recorded and went viral on social media platforms.

Konappa informed that Krishna had resigned from the posts of ZP vice-chairperson and ZPTC too. The resignation was submitted to District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu. Similarly, he and his accomplice Burra Pocham were taken into custody by the police.

In the meantime, Minister for Forests and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy condemned the assault on foresters. He expressed shock over the incident and said action would be taken against perpetrators. He requested people to bring harassment of forest authorities to his notice, if any. He added that attacks would not be tolerated.

Earlier, Krishna denied the allegations leveled against him by officials of Forest department. He charged that the officials were harassing the tribal farmers by thrashing the farmers and injured a girl by crushing her with a tractor. He accused the authorities of forcibly tilling the land being cultivated by some tribals. They terrorised the tribals by damaging the agriculture fields in which some seeds were sown yesterday, he added.

