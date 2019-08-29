Zimbabwe’s national flower add glory to the forests of Telangana

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Mancherial: The monsoon brings back the beauty to the wild. Janjeru or Nabhi flowers or Glory Lily, botanically name Gloriosa superba, a medicinal climber plant, has been adding glory to the wild of Telangana, in general, and erstwhile Adilabad district in particular. They are used to decorate bullocks and oxen which are thanked by farmers at the time of Polala festival celebrated in August.

According to a review article published by S Padmapriya, K Rajamani and V A Sathiyamurthy in the International Journal of Current Pharmaceutical Review and Research (IJCPRR), the Gloriosa superba is a perennial climber, extensively scattered in the tropical and sub-tropical parts of India, including the foothills of Himalayas. It is a native of Africa and is the national flower of Zimbabwe.

Bullocks adorned by garlands of glory lily flowers

The spectacular yellow-red gradient coloured flowers red can be found in thickets and forest edges of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial districts and many other parts of Telangana in the holy month of Shravanam. Aboriginal tribals who celebrate the Polala festival gather the flowers and adorn them to bullocks and cows to express their gratitude for helping in agriculture activities.

As part of the festival, the farmers tie garlands of these fascinating flowers, leaves and little bells its plant to the neck of the bullocks, giving an entirely pleasing appearance. They smear vermilion and turmeric powder on the foreheads of the bovines. They then paint horns of the farm animals with various paints used for decorating walls. They offer naivedyam made of rice, sugar and milk to the animals as a token of gratitude.

Tubers used for treating diseases

Apart from visual majesty of the flowers, the plant is known to cure many diseases as the tubers contain valuable alkaloids namely colchicine and colchicosides.

“The plant is highly valued for its medicinal properties. The tubers of the plant are used as a tonic for treating diabetes high blood pressure, arthritis, gout, rheumatism and impotency. They, however, are extremely poisonous and causes fatal death if consumed,” the authors warned in the review.

The review article was coauthored by S Padma Priya of Directorate of Planning and Monitoring, and K Rajamani and V A Sathiyamurthy belonging to Department of Medicinal and Aromatic Crops, Department of Vegetable Crops, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter