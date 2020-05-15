Zomato to lay off 13% workforce

By | Published: 5:46 pm

New Delhi: Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday announced to lay off nearly 13 per cent of its workforce — over 600 employees — via Zoom calls, along with salary cuts for the rest of the employees for at least the next six months starting June, with higher cuts going up to 50 per cent for people in senior roles.

Stressing that the company needs to prepare itself for things getting worse, Goyal said that multiple aspects of his business have changed dramatically over the last couple of months and many of these changes are expected to be permanent. “While we continue to build a more focused Zomato, we do not foresee having enough work for all our employees. We owe all our colleagues a challenging work environment, but we won’t be able to offer that to 13 per cent of our workforce going forward,” he said in a detailed statement.

Over the next couple of days, the company will get on Zoom video calls with the impacted employees to walk them through the next steps and help them find jobs as soon as possible.

