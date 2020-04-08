Zoning, a new way to fight Covid-19

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: While the ongoing lockdown in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus is scheduled to end by April 14, both the Centre and States are yet to reach a firm conclusion over the modalities and finer details of lifting the shutdown.

While many States including Telangana have indicated a preference on continuing the lockdown for a week or two, the Centre is also considering partial lifting of the lockdown in urban cities by introducing the concept of limiting transmission through tightly defined zones.

Zoning

The zoning concept, which is already being implemented in some of the countries, involves identifying and labelling areas as Green, Yellow, Orange and Red based on the intensity of the coronavirus transmission.

The zones will be small like neighbourhoods, wards, districts, States so that border checkpoints and travel restrictions are established within the zones. It helps in imposing lockdown and limit movement between zones.

Within the zones, epidemiologists advocate testing, tracing and isolating the individuals with the novel coronavirus. Senior doctors point out that with adequate supply of PPE, tests can be carried out quickly and high-risk people can be monitored efficiently and symptoms of all the residents in the zones can be tracked daily.

Restrictions in zones can be gradually lifted if they are consistently Green, while restrictions can be allowed at varying levels in Yellow and Orange zones. In the Red zones, however, everything needs to be shut down until the situation improves.

Dividing States into Stages

Another alternative being considered by the Centre is to divide the States into four categories based on number of active cases in the last one week and spread of active cases.

This concept proposes four stages in which Stage-1 States should have reported less than five cases, Stage-2 States should have reported less than 20 cases and no Covid-19 cases in the last one week. States that have more than 20 and less than 50 positive cases fall in Stage-3 and those with more than 50 cases treated as Stage-4.

Restrictions like movement of public and other activities would be liberal in Stage-1 while complete lockdown remains in those categorised as Stage-3 and Stage-4.

