Zoom away on the Leoncino 250

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Motorcycle makers Benelli and and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group announced the launch of its popular global brand Leoncino 250 in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Leoncino 250 is a compact, authentic motorcycle that comes in contemporary style with the edgy character and innovative lines typical of the Leoncino range.

Leoncino 250 is a classic motorcycle redesigned with modern elements and will prove to be a perfect companion for city and long hauls alike. The bike is available in four colours – Gray, White, Red and Brown. It comes with a single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 249cc engine.

The contemporary design of the Leoncino 250, comprises the steel tube trellis frame which fits perfectly with the tank design, as does the extremely compact tail guard. The full-LED headlight assembly is completely redesigned. The instrument panel is digital and clearly visible in all conditions.

It also features a proud, laser-cut Lion on the front mudguard, recalling the history of this model. Customers can book the Benelli Leoncino 250 for Rs. 6,000 (fully refundable), by logging onto india.benelli.com/campaigns/benelli-leoncino or by visiting the nearest Benelli India Dealership. Deliveries will begin from Diwali onwards. Benelli India is offering the Leoncino 250 with ‘3-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard’.