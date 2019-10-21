Zoom away with the new Datsun GO

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Nissan India has launched the CVT version of its Datsun GO and GO+ at an introductory price of Rs 5.94 Lakh and Rs 6.58 Lakh respectively. Datsun GO and GO+ are the first models in their respective segments introduced with CVT (continuously variable transmission). Deliveries to new owners will commence at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country.

High on technology, the interior design of Datsun GO and GO+ are fitted with a premium instrument panel, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with voice recognition and Android Auto/Apple Car Play.

The GO and GO+ offers smoother shifting of gears and better city, highway and hill driving. With improved insulation, the Datsun GO CVT & GO+ CVT give out low engine noise in the cabin, even during high acceleration.The Sports Mode is yet another first for an automatic transmission in this segment. This mode enhances the overall driving experience with more power specially during overtaking.

The two variants also come with enhanced crash performance with front and pedestrian protection reinforcement, side crash performance and roof reinforcement. First in segment Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), dual bags, anti-lock braking system with EBD and BA, reverse parking sensors and follow-me-home headlamps make GO and GO+ one of the safest cars in the segment. An automatic speed sensing door lock has also been added, which is applicable to all variants.

Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT models come in six colours: ruby red, vivid blue, bronze grey, amber orange, crystal silver and opal white. Additionally, both Datsun GO CVT & GO+ CVT models will be available with a standard two-year warranty package. Datsun customers will have an option to extend the package up to five years with a nominal fee.

