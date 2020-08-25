Zoom CEO apologises after long partial global outage

By | Published: 2:34 pm

San Francisco: Zoom Founder and CEO Eric Yuan has apologised after an hours-long outage hit users across the US, UK and several other countries.

Due to the outage, thousands of users including students, teachers and business executives working from home on Monday found trouble connecting to the video conferencing platform which became immensely popular among people across the world in the midst of the pandemic.

“Today @zoom_us had a service disruption that affected many of our customers. We know the responsibility we have to keep your meetings, classrooms & important events running,” the Zoom CEO said in a tweet “I’m personally very sorry and we will all do our best to prevent this from happening in the future,” he said.

Today @zoom_us had a service disruption that affected many of our customers. We know the responsibility we have to keep your meetings, classrooms & important events running. I’m personally very sorry & we will all do our best to prevent this from happening in the future. — Eric S. Yuan (@ericsyuan) August 24, 2020

According to Zoom’s status page, all systems are not operational.

“Everything should be working properly now! We are continuing to monitor the situation. Thank you all for your patience and our sincere apologies for disrupting your day,” Zoom said in a tweet.

The video conferencing platform which claims to have some 300 million daily meeting participants did not disclose the cause of the outage.