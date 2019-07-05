ZP chief takes oath in Gadwal

By | Published: 12:01 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: District Joint Collector J Niranjan on Friday administered oath to newly elected ZP chairman, vice-chairman, co-option members and ZPTCs at Jogulamba Gadwal. Saritha, ZPTC from Manopad took oath as ZP chairperson and Gadwal ZPTC Sarojinamma took oath as vice-chairperson at the ceremony, which was held at the newly constructed Mandal Praja Parishad building in Gadwal town.

Gadwal MLA, who felicitated the newly elected members, said their primary responsibility would be to ensure all the welfare schemes introduced by the State government reached the people of the district, so that the district could be put on the path of development.

Alampur MLA, who also attended, said people electing them as ZPTCs and MPPs had put more responsibility on their shoulders and hoped the newly elected members would work towards achieving ‘golden Telangana.’ Bandari Bhaskar, outgoing ZP chairman of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district was felicitated by the newly-elected members and legislators.

