ZP meet held in Mahabubnagar despite logjam

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Mahabubnagar: Zilla Parishad general body meeting which was held in Mahabubnagar has started a couple of hours late on Saturday, as 20 ZPTCs from various political parties abstained from attending the meet. They alleged that the issues raised by the ZPTCs in the previous general body meeting have not been resolved yet. In the last general body meeting, the ZPTCs had alleged that ZP general funds were not uniformly allocated to all areas and that most of the funds had been given to Gadwal and Khilla Ghanpur areas. They had sought an investigation as well.

In addition to this, many ZPTCs had demanded that Rs 20 lakh be given to each one of them, so that they could fulfill the aspirations of the people who had elected them. Despite assurances from Ministers, issues have not been resolved. Already the general body meeting has been postponed once.

While district officers from six districts had reached the meeting hall by 10 am, almost one hour before the start of the meeting, even by 12.30 pm the meeting didn’t start. Finally, when Panchayat Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao reached the venue, it was decided to conduct the meeting even without the majority of the ZPTCs being absent. Out of the total 64 ZPTCs in united Mahabubnagar district, only 22 ZPTCs attended the meeting. Hardly an hour after the meeting started, just a handful of them were seen. Minister Jupally and ZP Chairperson Bandari Bhaskar conducted the review which was attended by MLA Alla Venkateshwar Reddy.