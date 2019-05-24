ZP meeting postponed for lack of quorum in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Nalgonda: The general body meeting of Nalgonda Zilla Parishad was postponed indefinitely on Friday without taking up any agenda due to lack of quorum.

Against the quorum requirement of the presence of one third of the total members to conduct the Zilla parishad general body meeting, only four ZPTC and teachers MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy attended the meeting. Even Zilla Parishad Chairman Nenavath Balu Nailu Naik skipped the general body meeting. All the chairs in the meeting hall were empty. The meeting, chaired by Zilla Parishad CEO Veera Brahma Chary, commenced at 11 am and they waited for nearly half-an-hour to see whether members required for quorum would arrive for the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Narsi Reddy said that it was the time of commencement of academic year and schools would reopen in two weeks after summer vacations. He expected that the general body meeting would discuss the issued prevailed in the government schools and education system. Unfortunately, camp politics for Local Authorities MLC elections have resulted in poor turnout of the members to the meeting.

Damaracharla ZPTC and District Congress Committee president sahakar naik said that drinking water issue was rampant in rural areas in the Summer season. There was an immediate need to discuss in the zp general body meeting to solve them. Unfortunately, camp politics for Local Authorities MLC elections have resulted in a poor turnout of the members to the meeting, he added.

With no quorum, the ZP CEO has indefinitely postponed the general body.

