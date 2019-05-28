ZPTC, MPTC votes to be counted on June 4 in Telangana

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: Counting of votes for ZPTC and MPTC elections held recently, will be conducted on June 4. The results also will be declared on the same day. The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) issued the orders in this regard, within 24 hours after the State government made amendments to Sections 147 and 176 of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018.

Though the counting was scheduled to be held on May 27, the TSEC postponed the date following objections raised by various political parties over long gap between direct election of ZPTC and MPTC members, and the indirect election of ZP chairpersons and MPP presidents. They expressed apprehensions that the long gap could lead to horse trading between the political parties and influence the final results of indirect elections.

Accordingly, the Commission wrote to the Panchayat Raj Department to make amendments to Sections 147 and 176 of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018. The government made necessary amendments in the Panchayat Raj Act on Monday, paving way for the State Election Commission to allow ZPTC and MPTC members to elect the chairpersons of the respective local bodies without taking the oath of office.

As against 538 ZPTCs and 5,817 MPTCs in the State, about four ZPTC and 158 MPTCs respectively were elected unanimously. Except for six MPTC seats won by Congress and independent candidates, the remaining four ZPTCs and 152 MPTCs respectively were secured by TRS during unanimous elections. In all, 2,426 candidates contested for ZPTC and 18,990 candidates competed for MPTC.