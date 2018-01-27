Karimnagar ZPTC members for two subsidy tractors for poor farmers

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Karimnagar: Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency members wanted the officials to allocate at least two subsidy tractors to each member from the units sanctioned for the mandal under farm mechanisation scheme. ZPTCs of all political parties have expressed this opinion in general body meeting of erstwhile Karimnagar district held under the chair of Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Tula Uma at ZP meeting hall here on Saturday.

Instead of marginal farmers, subsidy tractors under farm mechanisation scheme have been sanctioned to big farmers. Some of big farmers were also sanctioned two to three tractors under the scheme though majority of the eligible farmers were eagerly waiting for their turn. Raising the issue in the meeting, Choppadandi ZPTC (Telangana Rashtra Samithi), Sambaiah wanted to know the process of selection of beneficiaries for farm mechanisation.

Replying to the question, Karimnagar District Agriculture Officer, Sridhar said after obtaining applications through online, mandal level three-men committee comprises of MPDO, Thasildhar and Agriculture Officer would finalise the beneficiaries by following the process and selection list would be send district authorities. Not satisfied with the reply, Sambaiah expressed concern for allocating subsidy tractors to big farmers by setting aside the applications of real beneficiaries.

Supporting Sambaiah, another ZPTC from Boinpalli, Lachaiah wanted the officials to allocate least two tractors to each member from the units sanctioned to the mandal.

Extending supporting, Congress ZPTC from Manthani Mutharam, Sadaiah alleged that agriculture officials had sanctioned tractors to beneficiaries by taking Rs 1 lakh bribe. Argument was taken place between Sadaiah and TRS ZPTC Raji Reddy when the later condemned the allegation. It was not proper on the part of Sadaiah to generalise specific incident to entire district. They calm down with the intervention of Chairperson. Agriculture officials assured to select the beneficiaries in the presence of ZPTCs and MPPs. ZPTC from Jammikunta, Arkola Veeresham found fault with the officials for not sanctioning input subsidy to cotton farmers.