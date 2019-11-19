Zumba, your way to being fit

By | Published: 8:37 pm

According to the World Health Organisation report, India has one of the largest populations suffering from one form of mental illness or the other. Miami-based Beto Perez, creator of the ‘ZumbaÂ® Program’, Zumba Fitness, LLC. and wants to introduce Indians to a form of fitness, which works both for the mind and the body the happy dance i.e zumba

The programme helps individuals relieve stress and cope with anxiety, even helping them to overcome post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. In fact, studies have shown that individuals who exercised reported feeling down 43% fewer days compared to people who did not exercise. Additionally, low-intensity exercise like zumba spurs the release of proteins called neurotropic or growth factors, which cause cells to grow and make new connections. People who are depressed showed significant signs of elevated mood after participating in the exercise. Perez talks about zumba and his experiences with it.

There are two benefits to having fun. The first is that you are more likely to stick with a workout if you enjoy it. The second is that the fun aspect delivers a benefit to mental health. We have literally thousands of zumba fans reporting improved mental health through regular zumba practice.

Only properly licensed instructors have completed the official training and have access to the materials to deliver a genuine zumba class. You can find all our licensed instructors on our website, zumba.com so please check first to ensure you don’t risk training with an imposter!

One of the greatest achievements of the ‘ZumbaÂ® Program’ has been the transformation of women’s lives. It’s either through improving their physical and mental well-being at a class or embarking on a career as an instructor and achieving a new level of independence. Zumba has changed literally hundreds of thousands of lives just in India.