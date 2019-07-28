Zunaira Khan, an inspiring young talent

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 11:11 pm 11:15 pm

What do children do when they are 12? Go to school, study, do their homework, watch TV, play and basically have fun. But, with Zunaira Khan, the routine is completely different. She is all of 12 years studying in class VII in Delhi Public School, but her grasp on the latest technologies is amazing.

Having started learning computer, its languages, and coding at the age of 7, she has mastered many concepts related to the computers and internet and keeps herself abreast of the latest tech. She started learning coding with basic HTML and completed her first project by creating her own website — www.zunairawebsolutions.com — at the age of 8, certainly an amazing feat.

Born to parents who are both into software, Zunaira started taking projects from a small section of clients and within a year, that is when she was just 9, she has gotten quite comfortable and knowledgeable to handle the projects alone.

First, she started with web application development and then, slowly, she learnt mobile app development and various frameworks. She is now running her own company under the name ‘zminfocom.com‘ and has been taking up projects like business applications, mobile applications, web applications, etc.

Smarter than most little kids her age, Zunaira has made a smart move by starting her own business venture and handles both academics and projects with ease. After returning from school at 3:45 pm, she sits on her system and gives at least four hours for her projects as she completes her homework in school itself. Her weekends are mostly dedicated completely to her work.

She took coding classes for BTech students during her summer holidays, and as of now she is only concentrating on a few of her client projects and her own product.

Zunaira says it has all been possible only because of her mother Nishat Khan, an IT Trainer, who noticed her interest when she was young and started giving her training. She used to spend more time with her mother after she is done with her school. Besides coding, if there is something the young tween loves, it is to play with her pet dog ‘Future’, a German Shepherd. Elaborating on her dreams and plans for her future, Zunaira says she wants to run her own company and make her parents proud.