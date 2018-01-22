Zurich unit of Telangana Rashtra Samithi launched

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) launched its NRI unit of Switzerland in Zurich on Monday with several NRIs joining the party in the presence of IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. The party already has numerous units in different countries across the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said Telangana NRIs played a vital role during the separate Statehood movement and it was time for them to play their part now in the building of ‘Golden Telangana’ as per aspirations of crores of Telangana people. He wanted the TRS NRI units to strive for development of the State by joining hands with the State government in attracting investments to the State.

TRS NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala said a 10-member ad hoc committee of TRS NRI unit of Zurich has been constituted and a full-fledged committee will be appointed shortly. The ad hoc committee members are Sridhar Gande, Kishore Thatikonda, Anil Jala, Allu Krishna Reddny, Padmaja Reddy, Pavan Duddilla, Panduranga reddy, Rajender Basetti, Praveen Garlapati, and Shailash Agarwal.