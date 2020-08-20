Zystus Nutraceuticals launches products to boost immunity against Covid

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:29 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based healthcare company Zystus Nutraceuticals, launched immunity boosters called Zys-Co-Vir and Zys-Co-Min. Zys-Co-Vir has been formulated on a recommendation by India’s Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

Zys-Co-Vir and Zys-Co-Min will be available as oral sugar-free suspensions (100ml and 200ml) and as mouth melt tablets (strips of 10).

Speaking about the need for such products, Dr Amar Venkatarangan, CEO, Zystus Nutraceuticals said, “Now, more than ever, people must take more care of their health and strengthen their immune system. Irrespective of whether they have any underlying medical conditions, immunity boosting supplements provide important nutrients that may be missing in a person’s diet. The immunity boosters we have developed contain essential nutrients and antioxidant herbs to speed up the body’s healing processes. These come in two different forms so that people can choose the product that best suits their convenience and lifestyle.”

Unlike other vitamin C and multivitamin tablets, Zys-Co-Min tablets have a combination of vitamins, minerals and herbs, containing vitamin C and D3, zinc, and ginger extract. The liquid formulation contains vitamin C, Vitamin B, zinc, amla, piperine, and curcumin.

The Zys-Co-Vir (Ayush Kwath) tablet and suspension contain a composition of tulsi, sunthi, dalchini, and krishna marich in a ratio of 4:2:2:1, in keeping with the Ministry of AYUSH’s recommendations.

