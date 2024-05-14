12 CMs to attend PM Modi’s nomination from Varanasi today

Besides, several Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, and Presidents of various NDA allies are also likely to be present there on the occasion.

By IANS Published Date - 14 May 2024, 08:56 AM

Varanasi: Twelve Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states are expected to be present when Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination for a third consecutive term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, said a BJP leader.

Those likely to be present at the nomination include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Besides, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha will also be there, they added.

Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Jayant Chaudhary, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) President Anupriya Patel, and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar will also attend the nomination.

Before filing papers, the Prime Minister will pay obeisance to Maa Ganga at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and is likely to take a bath in the Ganga.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Namo Ghat.

From there, he will go to Baba Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers. Then, the Prime Minister will go to the collectorate to file his nomination.

Later, he is likely to hold a meeting with party workers at the convention centre.

The filing of PM Modi’s nomination papers coincides with Ganga Saptami under the auspicious Pushya Nakshatra.

Astrologer Pandit Rishi Dwivedi said that, according to the scriptures, the combination is there due to the positioning of the planets.