-
GMR Hyderabad Airport wins the Golden Peacock Award
Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), which operates the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has won the Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility for 2017 in the transportation sector under the aviation category. MN Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India formally handed over the award at a pr
-
Three killed in Hyderabad in two separate accidents
Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in two separate accidents under Miyapur and Ghatkesar police station limits here on Tuesday. In the Miyapur accident, police said around midnight a car with two passengers hit the traffic bollards while taking a left turn at Allwyn crossroads. The two were identified as M Anjaneyulu (30), a resident of Jagadg
-
-
-
Hyderabad’s CAI wins big at Bengaluru chef competition
Hyderabad: The city-based Culinary Academy of India (CAI) won big yet again at the 24th All India Inter Collegiate Chef Competition held on February 9 and 10 at Christ University, Bengaluru. The competition was held in association with Taj Group of Hotels, and fifteen hotel management colleges from across the country participated. Rahul Pande
-
-
-
Videsh Bhavan to soon come up in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A swanky Videsh Bhavan, integrating all regional offices of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will come up soon on the IT corridor of Gachibowli. The foundation stone for the building is likely to be laid in March, with efforts on to invite External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj or Union Minister of State for External Affairs V
-
GHMC beings Swachh Survekshan campaign
Hyderabad: To create awareness on Swachh Survekshan-2018, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up a massive campaign aimed at reaching out to 1.20 crore population in the city. The civic body efforts to ensure Hyderabad the top ranking also included a series of campaigns, awareness programmes and contact initiatives. The
-
Hyderabad Lake Police rescue two women from suicide
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Lake Police rescued two women from committing suicide in Hussainsagar in different incidents on Monday and Tuesday. In the first incident, a 22-year-old woman from Zahid Nagar in Uppal came to the lake and tried to jump from near NTR Gardens. She was rescued by the patrolling party and when enquired, she said she had a fight
-
College student commits suicide in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A 19-year-old youth allegedly hanged himself to death at his residence in Baghdad colony of Langar Houz here on Monday. The teenager, Mohammed Nawaz, a student of Aravinda College in Mehdipatnam, lived with his relatives, police said. “The motive behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as he seemed to be doing well in st
-
Two children suffer shocks while flying kites in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Two children sustained minor burn injuries after they accidentally came into contact with a live electric wire at Wahed Nagar here in Chaderghat on Tuesday evening. According to the Chaderghat police, Mohammed Shafeeq Alam, 18 and Mohammed Danish, 9, both natives of Bihar were studying Arabic at a madrasa in Wahed Nagar and lived on t
-
-
https://telanganatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/mahashivaratri-1.jpg
Mystery Resolved
Cyberabad Police crack chopped body whodunit
A crucial CCTV footage spanning just four minutes and a spot challan with driving license details that led to Amarkanth helped the police crack the case.
Triggering Panic
Hyderabad: Sand Boa rescued near Shaikpet
Hyderabad: A snake that was found in a nala at Shaikpet under the Golconda police station limits on Tuesday triggered panic among residents. Locals, who noticed the Sand Boa, alerted the police who rushed to the spot and rescued it from the nala with the help of members of the Friends of Snake So