1,340 attend job fair for ex-Servicemen in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Visakhapatnam: About 1,340 ex-servicemen registered for seeking employment at the Job Fair organised by the Directorate General of Resettlement, in the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare under the union Ministry of Defence, at HADR Grounds, INS Satavahana, here on Sunday.

The programme was aimed to bring the Ex-Servicemen seeking re-employment and the Employment providers on a single platform. The event received an overwhelming response from the Ex-Servicemen from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil nadu. About 30 Companies participated in the Job Fair.

Also, five more Job fairs are scheduled pan India in the coming months.

According to a spokesman of the Navy here, the ex-Servicemen interviewed/screened would be gainfully employed in appointments ranging from Senior Supervisors and mid/Senior level managers to Strategic Planners and Project Directors.

The event was beneficial for both Corporate and the Veterans, while the veterans got a platform to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years in service and the Corporates benefitted by screening the group of experienced, disciplined and trained Ex-Servicemen. Entrepreneurship models were also presented by various Companies during the Job Fair.