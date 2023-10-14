14 Palestinians killed by Israelis in West Bank clashes

By IANS Published Date - 08:30 AM, Sat - 14 October 23

Ramallah: Clashes with Israelis across the West Bank have left at least 14 Palestinians dead, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua news agency on Friday that clashes erupted in Nablus, Tulkarm, Hebron, and other West Bank cities on the seventh day of the new round of violence between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel.

At least five of the Palestinian victims were killed in the city of Tulkarm, the Ministry added. Israeli media said police officers shot and killed at least four Palestinians who set off explosive devices in an apparent attempt to breach the West Bank security barrier near Tulkarm, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a large number of people in West Bank cities took to the streets to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and condemn the ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza. Forty-four Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and settlers in the West Bank since October 7, when militants of Gaza-ruling Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israeli targets, the Ministry said.

The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip and West Bank has totalled 1,843, while 6,638 others were wounded, according to the Ministry. The Israeli fatalities since October 7 have reached 1,300, while nearly 3,400 were injured, Israeli media reported on Friday, citing official sources.