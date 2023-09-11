2 killed, 6 injured in car-truck collision in Assam’s Dibrugarh

By ANI Updated On - 05:18 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Dibrugarh: Two persons were killed while six others were seriously injured when a car collided head on with an oncoming truck in Assam’s Dibrugarh, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the accident took place in the Lepetkata area of Dibrugarh late Sunday night, in which an SUV coming from Dibrugarh and going towards Guwahati collided head on with an oncoming truck.

The car driver and a woman identified as Pushpa Sureka died in the accident. Six others including two children and a woman have been admitted to a hospital, said officials. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the police were further investigating the incident. Earlier on Tuesday, seven people were killed and 12 others were injured in a road accident in Assam’s Tinsukia.

Bibhas Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district told ANI over the phone that, seven persons had died in the incident.

“A total of 12 persons were injured in the incident and they were rushed to hospital. We have detained the truck driver,” Bibhas Das said.