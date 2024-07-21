22 killed as cargo truck crashes into bus on Bolivia-Chile international highway

Driver of high-tonnage vehicle crosses into opposite lane, collides with bus

By IANS Published Date - 21 July 2024, 11:07 AM

La Paz: At least 22 people were killed and 16 others injured in a road accident on an international highway connecting Bolivia with Chile, said the police.

A cargo truck returning to Bolivia from the country’s border with Chile crashed into a passenger bus heading for the Arica region of Chile on Saturday, said Nilo Torrico, director of the accident division of the La Paz traffic operational organisation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured were sent to a local hospital for treatment. An initial report said the number of dead was 16 which has now risen to 22.

“The driver of the high-tonnage vehicle was the one who crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the bus,” said Torrico.

The drivers of both vehicles died in the incident. The police are investigating the accident.