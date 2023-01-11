| 27 Year Old Man Dies In Train Accident In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 AM, Wed - 11 January 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 27 year old man died when a train hit him at Mughal colony railway crossing on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Fareed a resident of Uddamgadda was crossing the tracks by walk when a train ran over him. He died on the spot.

Soon after the incident locals gathered at the spot and demanded the authorities initiate action against the loco pilot.

As tempers ran high the Mailardevpally police reached the spot and pacified the public. The police assured to bring their demand to the notice of authorities concerned.

A case is registered by the Government Railway Police Kachiguda.