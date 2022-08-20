291 killed in clashes between Syrian army, IS: Monitor

Photo: IANS

Damascus: Some 291 Syrian soldiers and Islamic State (IS) terrorists have been killed in confrontations between the two sides since the beginning of this year, a war monitor reported.

The victims include 136 IS members killed in Russian airstrikes in the desert regions of Homs, Sweida, Hama, Raqqa Deir al-Zour and Aleppo, Xinhua news agency quoted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as saying late Friday night.

The Britain-based watchdog group said that 155 Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters were killed in 57 attacks and ambushes by the IS in the desert regions.

The IS has lost key areas in Syria, but remnants of the group are still present in the country’s desert region, resulting in frequent attacks on Syrian military positions and vehicles.