3 gates of Puri temple, closed since Covid pandemic, reopened for devotees

They were reopened for devotees in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Council of Ministers

By PTI Published Date - 13 June 2024, 10:33 AM

Jagannath Temple in Puri

Bhubaneswar: All four gates of Jagannath Temple in Puri were reopened for devotees on Thursday morning in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Council of Ministers.

The three gates of the 12th century shrine, which were closed since Covid pandemic, were reopened after the ‘Mangal Alati’ ritual of Lord Jagannath.

The Chief Minister, his two deputies, Ministers, several BJP MPs and party leaders visited the temple and offered prayers before Lord Jagannath. They also made a ‘parikrama’ around the temple complex.