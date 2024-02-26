4th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal matches Virat Kohli’s home series run record

Jaiswal matched Kohli's run tally on Monday during the fourth day of the India vs. England fourth Test.

By IANS Published Date - 26 February 2024, 02:48 PM

Ranchi: Young India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal became the joint-second-highest Indian run-getter in a home Test series, equalling Virat Kohli’s tally of 655 runs during the ongoing Test series against England.

Jaiswal equalled Kohli’s tally during the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Monday.

Sunil Gavaskar remains at the top of this list, with his 732 runs scored in the six matches against the West Indies in 1978/79.

The 22-year-old, featuring in just his third Test series for India, has been on a dream run in the ongoing series against England as he started off with an aggressive 80 runs in Hyderabad.

The opener’s brilliant knock of 209 set the stage for India’s victory in Vizag, and he backed it up with yet another exceptional double hundred (214 not out) in Rajkot, allowing the hosts to claim the series lead.

Kohli had managed his run tally in 2016 when England played five matches in India. He smashed up two hundreds and as many as fifties in eight innings which included a best score of 235.