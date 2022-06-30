| 5 Burnt Alive As High Tension Power Lines Fall On Three Wheeler In Andhra

5 burnt alive as high tension power lines fall on three wheeler in Andhra

By IANS Published: Updated On - 09:22 AM, Thu - 30 June 22

Amaravati: At least five women were reportedly burnt alive in Andhra Pradesh’s Satyasai when high tension power lines snapped and fell on a three wheeler vehicle passing by.

5 persons were #charred to death, when their auto rickshaw caught #fire, after high tension electric wire fall on it, at #Tadimarri Mandal area of #SriSathyaSai dist of #AndhraPradesh.

All the passengers were caught in #Flames and #BurntAlive. All are farm labourers.#AutoFire pic.twitter.com/XBo8xDgYmC — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 30, 2022

All the victims were farm labourers who were travelling from Gundampalli to work in the sweet lime farms at Chillakondayyapalli in the district.

One survivor was rushed to a hospital in Dharmavaram town. His condition is stated to be serious.

Police have reached the spot and registered a case.

Further investigation into the mishap is underway.