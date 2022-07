5 killed, 22 injured as truck rams into bus in Uttar Pradesh

17 July 22

Representational Image

Rampur: Five people were killed and 22 others injured when a truck collided with a double-decker private bus in Rampur district in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Rampur bypass when a Delhi-bound bus was carrying over 50 passengers, most of whom were asleep at the time of the accident.

The victims have been admitted to the district hospital, said the additional superintendent of police Sansaar Singh.

“While five people died on the spot, 22 others were grievously injured. We had to use private ambulances to send them to the hospital. The chief medical officer was requested to send a team of extra doctors to the hospital to ensure lives could be saved. The death toll may increase as the condition of one of the survivors is extremely critical. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and their families are being informed. An FIR will be registered against the truck driver under relevant sections,” he added.

The bus driver told the police that the truck was coming from the opposite direction and collided head on with the bus, apparently after its driver fell asleep.