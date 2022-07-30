5 Steps to US Study: Step 1 – Research your options

In last week's column, we went over part of the first step of EducationUSA's "5 Steps to U.S. Study."

To review, students should make a list of various preferences for their educational experience and research institutions that interest them most and, while researching, students should also consult the college or university’s official website. Be wary of outside websites claiming to have institution “ranking” information.

To continue, students should also look up financial information (tuition fees, cost of living, class materials, insurance, etc.). To find this information, you can go to the university’s admissions page or the bursar* webpage.

When looking for the tuition fee, students should look for the non-resident rate, given that they are international students. While considering the cost of living, students should investigate on-campus dorms. However, students should also have a secondary plan in case that option becomes unavailable.

Specific information about international student financial support may be found on the financial aid or department-specific webpages of the school. More general financial aid information may be found on www.fundingusstudy.org and/or www.finaid.org.

Students should also consider campus life when choosing a college or university. This can include housing, clubs and societies, campus police information, and on-campus international student service availability. Knowing a campus’s environment will help you decide if you’d like to spend your time pursuing your degree there.

Finally, it’s vital for students to verify that their list of preferred institutions are accredited. You can find a list of accredited programs published by the U.S. Department of Education at https://ope.ed.gov/dapip/#/home and one published by the Department of Homeland Security at https://studyinthestates.dhs.gov/school-search.

To conclude Step 1, students must remember that shortlisting colleges and universities takes time. Don’t rush, start the process early and note all the necessary information to find the institution that fits you best.

*A bursar is the manager of an institution’s financial affairs.