7 reasons why it's so difficult to put a full stop to toxic relationship

New Delhi: Love is not always a bed of roses. It is full of highs and lows. There can be lovey-dovey moments in a relationship as well as fights and heartbreaks. However, we may not even realise when or how we might fall into the trap of toxicity in the name of love and continue to remain in an unhealthy relationship.

While there are many reasons a person finds it hard to let go of a toxic relationship, there are a few common ones.

1. Fear of being alone

Emotional attachment is bound to happen when you are in love with someone. People can become so dependent on their partners that they might forget what it feels like to live alone.

2. Financial constraints

Financial constraints come across as one of the major reasons why people hesitate to leave a toxic relationship. In many situations, the victim is financially dependent on his/her partner. And thoughts of having no money, house and other facilities make the victim at the receiving end of toxicity.

3. Societal/ Family pressure

“Log kya kahenge” has destroyed many lives. It’s 2022 and there are many people who still can’t listen to their hearts due to unnecessary societal and family pressure. Many couples are adviced to stay together even if the damage done is beyond repair.

4. Does not want to lose the investment of past years

Many people fear starting from scratch and beginning a new chapter with anyone else as they have already invested a significant amount of time and energy in their relationship.

5. Rose-tinted glasses

We chose what we want to see, and seek what we think we deserve. In order to make the relationship complete, we often chose to ignore big red flags which may turn into abuses and manipulation.

6. Low self-esteem

Having low self-esteem can play a major role in staying in an unhealthy relationship as it can cause the person to believe no one else would want them, so they might as well stay with their current partner.

7. Grew up with toxic friends, family

You might feel a sense of calm in the chaos if it has some similarities to your childhood or the relationship between you and your parents or friends in the past.