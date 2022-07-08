| 7 Things To Know About The Attack On Japans Former Pm Shinzo Abe

7 things to know about the attack on Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:32 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot twice while campaigning in the city of Nara, causing him to fall. According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, Abe had a bullet wound on the right of his neck and also suffered subcutaneous bleeding under the left part of his chest. He was in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to the hospital.

High quality footage of the ex PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe being shot at from behind with an improvised double barreled shotgun .pic.twitter.com/5XFbUAjNUj — Dr Moriarty (@aarjunx) July 8, 2022

· According to eyewitnesses, a man was seen carrying what they described as a large gun and firing from behind. The former PM immediately fell to the ground bleeding.

· Security officers detained the attacker, who has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a former maritime Self Defense Force member. He used a handmade gun and did not attempt to run. He is believed to be in his 40s and is a resident of Nara.

🇯🇵 The moment former Japanese Navy sailor Tetsuya Yamagami began stalking Shinzo Abe – while waiting for an opportunity to shoot. pic.twitter.com/n9fYxqQ197 — Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) July 8, 2022

More information has come out on the shooter. He is a 41 year old man named Yamagami Tetsuya. He served three years in the Naval SDF until 2005. When questioned, he said that he was dissatisfied with Abe so decided to k*II him. pic.twitter.com/aXxLsjta63 — Masaki (@MasakiJinzaburo) July 8, 2022

· According to sources, the double-barrelled shotgun the suspect used was reportedly improvised or homemade. The attack was a shock in a country that is one of the safest places in the world and with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Everything about homemade guns

· Homemade guns are mainly constructed either artisanally or by a handcrafted process from easily accessible materials. They differ from classic firearms both in appearance and in ballistic behaviour.

· Their construction cost is lower as well compared to standard modern firearms manufactured in factories and are not properly manufactured and tested.

· Commonly, handmade guns can be fashioned from pieces of metal, metallic cylinders for the barrel, nails for the firing pin, or using a piece of wood for the grip.

· In most cases, these guns inflict serious injuries mainly depending on the shooting distance.

Japanese people and world leaders expressed shock at the assassination attempt, an extremely rare attack in Japan that its political parties condemned.