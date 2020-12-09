70 Ambassadors visit Bharat Biotech facility

The project update on Covaxin was presented to the delegates by Dr Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech.

Hyderabad: A delegation of 70 Ambassadors and High Commissioners visited the Bharat Biotech facility on Wednesday at Genome Valley in Hyderabad. The team comprised of High Commissioners and Government representatives of 70 countries across the world and they interacted with team Bharat Biotech and extensively discussed about Covaxin.

The project update on Covaxin was presented to the delegates by Dr Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech. Covaxin, India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV).

This indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech’s BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility. It is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses.

It has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results. The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began in November, involving 26,000 volunteers across India. This is India’s first and only Phase III efficacy study for a Covid-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India.

Bharat Biotech Joint MD Suchitra Ella said, “The development and clinical evaluation of Covaxin marks a significant milestone for novel vaccinology in India. It is an honour to have with us today all the distinguished ambassadors of various countries.”

