78th I-Day: PM hails middle class’ contribution, assures them of minimum govt interference

Prime Minister urges all levels of government to work on improving the ease of living in mission mode

By IANS Published Date - 15 August 2024, 09:29 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Thursday. — Photo:PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Independence Day highlighted the contribution of the middle class to the country’s development and assured minimum government interference.

“The middle class gives a lot to the nation. They expect quality life.. and we will endeavour to ensure minimum government interference,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged all levels of government to work on improving the ease of living in mission mode. The PM also highlighted the government’s efforts to improve the education system in the country.

“We want to build such an education system in the country that students don’t have to go abroad for studies,” he said. He said that in the next five years, 75,000 new seats will be created in medical colleges in India. “Viksit Bharat 2047 should also be ‘Swasth Bharat’… and we have started the Rashtriya Poshan Mission,” the Prime Minister said.

He also spoke about the working women, “For working women, maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. We not only respect women, we not only take decisions for her sensitively, we make decisions to ensure that the government does not become a hindrance in the mother’s requirements to make her child a quality citizen…,” the PM said in his address.

He said that in the last 10 years, a total of 10 crore women joined women’s self-help groups who are now becoming financially independent. “When women become financially independent they become part of the decision-making system in a household leading to social change…” said Prime Minister.

“Earlier, people used to plead with govt for amenities, now they get them at doorstep,” said PM Modi during his Independence Day speech. “The youth of my country does not intend to walk slowly now. The youth of my country do not believe in incremental progress. The youth of my country is in the mood to leap… I would like to say that this is a golden era for India. Even if we compare it to the global situation, this is a golden era…We should not let this opportunity go to waste…If we go ahead with this opportunity, with our dreams and resolutions, we will be able to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047,” said PM Modi in his Independence Day speech