9 holistic ways to manage Attention Deficit Disorder

New Delhi: “The true art of memory is the art of attention,” wrote Samuel Johnson. Wise words, indeed, but how exactly can we master the art of attention?

Everyone has trouble paying attention sometimes and the inconsistency with attention problems is not evidence of a poor attitude or lack of motivation; it’s normal for every individual to occasionally forget their task, act without thinking or get fidgety during a load of work.

But inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity are also signs of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), sometimes known as attention deficit disorder or ADD. ADHD is a chronic disorder which is fabricated due to imbalance in the internal energies of our body. Thus it is known to be a biggest hindrance in pursuing instructions and focusing on important instructions.

In Ayurveda, ADD or ADHD is classified as Vata “wind energy”, Pitta and Kapha predominant imbalance. Basically disturbance in vata dosha cause this disorder. If we talk in terms of five elements (pancha mahabhutas), it is an imbalance in the air element in the body. Every individual has some vata in their prakriti (Body constitution), but those who consist predominantly of this light, expansive energy (i.e., a “vata constitution”) tend to have sensitive nervous systems, so they experience the world with a heightened intensity. As a result, they’re prone to anxiety, inattention, restlessness, and sleep problems. Thus adopting a vata-pacifying lifestyle is the best natural option for any individual suffering from ADHD.

Some symptoms of ADHD or ADD

Being unable to sit still or quietly, especially in calm or quiet surroundings

Constantly fidgeting

Being unable to concentrate on tasks

Excessive physical movement

Excessive talking

Being unable to wait your turn

Acting without thinking

Interrupting conversations

9 holistic ways to manage Attention problem

Take a vow of silence

The quieter you become, the more you are able to pay attention. Schedule an hour of silence at a particular time everyday. For that hour turn off the phone, TV, music and computer. Light a candle to be a witness to your hour of silence. Silence has been shown to offer significant health advantages that boost overall well-being. From a physiological standpoint, silence helps to lower blood pressure, which can help prevent heart attack. Psychologically it aids in boosting inner peace and helps in sculpting concrete attention.

Circadian rhythm sleep

Good sleep at the right time is also very important to balance the hormones in the body. Just sleeping for 7-8 hrs is not enough, sleeping according to the circadian rhythm is also important, which means sleeping not too late at night. Body organs face a lot of abuse in this late night sleeping practice and it also increases the vata dosha that can increase the symptoms of ADHD.

Sunlight

Positively impacts your body’s regulation of melatonin, a hormone that helps control your sleep-wake cycle, as well as serotonin, which helps regulate your mood by relaying signals in your brain. One study reports that bright-sunlight therapy is now considered to be the first line of treatment for ADHD or ADD.

Healing Crystals

Amazonite, Amethyst, Hematite, and Lepidolite are a special combination of stones said to aid those living with ADD/ADHD. Together, this combination helps reduce hyperactivity, attention deficit, and obsessive compulsiveness.

A good massage or spa –

Massage therapy has successfully decreased fidgeting and increased serotonin levels in an individual with ADHD. Also, people who received daily massages (15-20 minutes) all rated the experience as positive and had a reduction in ADHD symptoms.

Essential oils

Lavender oil is widely known for its calming properties. Peppermint oil boosts mental focus. One can harness the healing properties of these oils to reduce the symptoms of ADHD.

Reiki

Is a form of energy healing. It connects our personal energy with the energy of the Universe (a.k.a. Spirit, Source, Truth, The Divine, God, whatever you want to call it), kind of like plugging in a rechargeable battery. It balances and aligns vital energy centers in the body. This universal life force is helpful in healing any kind of ailment, ADHD is no different. Reiki will help heal the root cause of ADHD.

Yoga

Downward-Facing Dog pose is one of the easiest yoga poses that is recommended to treat ADHD.”This is a very, very well-known yoga pose, and it’s very good for relaxing and draining out excess tension and energy,” Khalsa said. “When the head is forward, you’re in a releasing mode.”

Clean eating and exercise

Is very important in any kind of ailment including ADHD. Hidden preservatives in packaged foods can cause a huge damage inside. So make a habit of reading the ingredients label in whatever you eat, even in the so called healthiest of foods, there are dangerous ingredients.Good exercise is so very important, so try to spend 15-20 minutes everyday doing any physical activity you like. Be it indoors or outdoors, the outdoor is always preferred.