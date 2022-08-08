9 people injured in Cincinnati shooting

Washington: A shooting in the US city of Cincinnati has left at least nine people wounded, police said.

The suspected shooter fled the scene after opening fire in a crowded area on the city’s Main Street and remains at large, dpa news agency quoted the Cincinnati Police Department Assistant Chief Mike John as saying at a news conference on Sunday.

“Right now, we have one Cincinnati Police officer that discharged one round, and we do not know if that officer struck the individual that he was firing the gun at,” John said.

“What I can tell you is the individual that he fired at was actively shooting the firearm at that time.”

None of the victims are in critical condition, with most of the wounds being to lower extremities, he added.

The incident occurred in the Ohio city’s popular Over-the-Rhine neighbourhood known for its restaurant and bar scene.

Police haven’t confirmed how many rounds were fired, but John said he received witness statements describing 15 to 20 gunshots.

A preliminary description said the suspect was wearing a white shirt and dark pants, but no other details were immediately available.

Another shooting in Cincinnati’s nearby Central Business District left at least two people wounded, but it’s unclear if the incidents were related, John said.