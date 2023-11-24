Acer Motors deliver Maruti Suzuki cars under MSIL Subscription Model

The subscription comes with zero down payment and customer can chose from different monthly payment options. Hence, this option was found attractive to customers such as M/s Balaji Trans Movers Pvt Ltd, Managing Director Kuldeep Singh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Acer Motors ( Maruti Authorised Dealer) is delivering Maruti Suzuki Cars under the MSIL Subscription Model which is a new way of financing.

The subscription comes with zero down payment and customer can chose from different monthly payment options. Hence, this option was found attractive to customers such as M/s Balaji Trans Movers Pvt Ltd, Managing Director Kuldeep Singh.

Maj P.T Choudary, Managing Director of Acer Motors delivered the cars to M/s Balaji Trans Movers Pvt Ltd in the presence of Anindya Datta, Commercial Business Head South-East Zone, Bikram Satapathy Regional Manager AP&TS & Subscription Sales team and look forward to growth in the Maruti Subscription business model across the twin cities for other similar customers.