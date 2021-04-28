Action taken against Vemulawada temple staffer for siphoning off money

Venkatesh, a record assistant working as in-charge of laddu prasadam sales, has been shifted from the post and attached to the shrine office

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple authorities have initiated action against an employee following allegations of siphoning off money from sale of laddu prasadam by fabricating sales figures.

Venkatesh, a record assistant working as in-charge of laddu prasadam sales, has been shifted from the post and attached to the shrine office. Venkatesh was replaced by another employee, Suresh, a junior assistant, temple authorities said.

In the wake of the allegations, the employee was transferred from the position pending inquiry, temple sources said, adding that disciplinary action would be taken if he was found guilty.

The sources said Venkatesh allegedly misused Rs 40 lakh by fabricating sales figures of 2 lakh laddus. He misguided the authorities by submitting wrong statistics of laddu sales involving sale of two lakh laddus and utilised the money for personal needs.

Suspecting Venkatesh’s involvement following mismatch in the figures, the prasadam production wing officials cross checked the data and found irregularities in the sale of prasadam.

Though there was no stock, the employee misguided the higher officials by projecting wrong figures by stating that 2 lakh laddus were available with the sales department.

Venkatesh reportedly paid the amount one week ago when he was questioned about the irregularities, source said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .