Active Covid cases in India decline to 1,818

The death toll stands at 5,30,753, according to the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday

By PTI Published Date - 10:02 AM, Tue - 14 February 23

New Delhi: India reported 74 new cases of coronavirus infections as the country’s active caseload declined to 1,818, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,753, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,274).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.81 per cent, according to the Health ministry website.

The number of people who have recovered surged to over 4.41 crore (4,41,51,703) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.