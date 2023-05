Adipurush Trailer Review | Prabhas | OM Raut | Telangana Today | #AdiPurush

Today, the Adipurush trailer was released in multiple languages across 70 countries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana and starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, is going to be released globally on June 16. Today, the Adipurush trailer was released in multiple languages across 70 countries. Here are our thoughts on the Adipurush trailer.

Watch: